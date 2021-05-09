STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nurse in Jaipur hospital arrested for taking bribe to arrange ICU bed for COVID patient

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Gurjar, had allegedly colluded with two doctors and had also demanded Rs 2 lakh to secure an ICU bed for a female patient. 

Published: 09th May 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bribe

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Rajesh Asnani 
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid escalating Covid crisis, ICU beds are allegedly being sold off for hefty bribes at RUHS Hospital in Jaipur, the biggest facility in Rajasthan. The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Rajasthan arrested a male nurse deputed at Metro Mass Hospital after he was caught red-handed while taking Rs 23000 from the family of a Covid patient on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ashok Kumar Gurjar, had allegedly colluded with two doctors at RUHS and had also demanded Rs 2 lakh to secure an ICU bed for a female patient. 

Gurjar was demanding the bribe amount to help a family get an ICU bed and other facilities for a 53-year-old patient at the government-run RUHS Hospital. Ashok had already taken Rs 95000 from the family before he was trapped by the ACB sleuths. He has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is going on.

Accused nurse Ashok Kumar Gurjar

DG, ACB BL Soni said that the family of the patient had approached the agency on Friday following which a complaint was registered. Add SP, ACB Bajrang Singh verified the basic complaint and then a team was formed under the supervision of DSP Kamal Nayan.

Resident of Bayana town in Bharatpur district, the accused had originally demanded two lakh rupees from the family but eventually settled at Rs 1.3 lakh. He had allegedly established a nexus with two doctors at RUHS but the ACB is still in the process of verifying all the facts. The ACB teams are also carrying out searches at their residences and other places. 

In his initial interrogation, the male nurse has confessed that he was in touch with one Dr. Narendra who was originally at Metro Mass Hospital but is now working at RUHS. He had reportedly called Dr. Narendra who further put him in touch with a Dr Manish at RUHS. He has also revealed that once the woman patient was given an ICU bed at RUHS on May 3, Dr. Manish had immediately pocketed Rs. 50, 000. The male nurse had also claimed to the victim family that to get ICU beds, he has connections with people at the top and he needs a hefty amount as the same has to be shared with those in top positions.

He has been sent to judicial custody while the ACB will hold an interrogation of the doctors named by the male nurse on Monday.

The DG of ACB, BL Soni said that the agency is keeping an eye on those who are attempting to extort desperate and helpless family members of Covid-19 patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Rajasthan COVID crisis bribe for ICU beds
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp