Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra dies of COVID-19; PM Modi expresses grief

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed sadness at the demise of Rajya Sabha member and sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, and said he will be remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts.

Mohapatra, an eminent sculptor who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, died at a hospital in Odisha.

Renowned sculptor Rajya Sabha MP Padma Vibhusan #RaghunathMohapatra passes away at the age of 78. He was undergoing treatment at @AIIMSBhubaneswr after testing #Covid positive. PM @narendramodi had enquired about his health on May 7. @XpressOdisha @NewIndianXpress @Siba_TNIE — Bijoy Pradhan (@Bijoy_TNIE) May 9, 2021

Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of MP Shri Raghunath Mohapatra Ji. He made pioneering contributions to the world of art, architecture and culture. He will be remembered for his contributions towards popularising traditional crafts. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."