Union minister Santosh Gangwar writes to UP CM, demands better facilities to fight pandemic

The union minister raised the issue of people storing Oxygen cylinders in their homes as precautionary measures, which was adding to the scarcity of oxygen in Bareilly district.

Published: 09th May 2021 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 11:40 PM   |  A+A-

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Union minister and eight-time BJP MP from Bareilly seat of Uttar Pradesh, Santosh Gangwar has written a letter to state’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting problems being faced by COVID patients and their families. The veteran politician of the ruling party has also suggested some measures to improve healthcare facilities in UP and Bareilly district.

In the letter written on Sunday, Gangwar has particularly mentioned important officers of the state medical system posted in Bareilly not receiving phone calls of the patients and attendants, causing major inconvenience to the patients.  

The union minister also raised the issue of people storing Oxygen cylinders in their homes as precautionary measures, which was adding to the scarcity of oxygen in Bareilly district. There is an urgent need for identifying such people, who are unnecessarily storing oxygen or are even black-marketing those cylinders.

He also raised the issue of patients being forced to run from one hospital to another in the name of a referral letter. He suggested the UP CM set up oxygen plants in Bareilly to ease in dealing with the increased demand for oxygen in the state.

While claiming the black-marketing of essential medical equipment, including BiPap machines, ventilators and other medical equipment used in hospitals, Gangwar suggested the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister that prices of medical equipment should be capped, while private hospitals registered under MSME should be given a discount.

Just two days back, another BJP MP, the Kanpur Lok Sabha member Satyadev Pachauri had also written a letter to the UP CM, mentioning that COVID-19 patients weren’t getting best treatment and many of them losing their lives outside their homes, outside hospitals or even in ambulances in Kanpur in the want of adequate life saving treatment.

Pachauri had also suggested that the UP government should make all possible preparations now for the combating the third wave of the fatal viral infection.

Prior to it, Kaushal Kishor, the BJP MP from Mohanlalganj seat of Lucknow district too had written to the CM raising concern about shortage of medical oxygen, life-saving medicines and other necessary hospital equipment in Lucknow district.

