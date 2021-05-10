STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As COVID-19 spreads to rural areas, Madhya Pradesh government forms crisis groups

The state Home department has issued an order to this effect saying such groups will be constituted at the level of blocks, villages and wards to check the spread of the viral infection.

Published: 10th May 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Amid a surge in coronavirus positive cases in rural areas and towns in Madhya Pradesh, the state government on Monday decided to set up crisis management groups to ensure the effective implementation of the pandemic guidelines and related directives.

The state Home department has issued an order to this effect saying such groups will be constituted at the level of blocks, villages and wards to check the spread of the viral infection.

Such crisis management groups (CMGs) are already functional at the district level in the state.

The CMGs will also ensure that the pandemic guidelines are being adhered to and the orders of the government are implemented in letter and spirit.

"These groups will also ensure social participation in this work," stated the order issued by state Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Rajesh Rajora.

The CMGs must hold at least one meeting every month, the order said.

"The block-level group will be headed by Sub- Divisional Officer (Revenue) and include officials of the departments of police, municipality and panchayat besides representatives of local Member of Parliament, MLA and members nominated by district collectors," it stated.

Block is a district sub-division for the rural development department and Panchayati Raj institutes.

The village-level committee will be headed by the chief of the administrative committee of village panchayats and include political and social workers, Asha workers and representatives of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) among others, the order said.

The ward level CMG will be headed by the local body's ward in-charge and comprise representatives of the municipal commissioner or chief municipal officer along with representatives of local MP and MLA among others.

As of May 9, Madhya Pradesh's total COVID-19 tally stood at 6,71,763 with 6,420 fatalities, the state health department had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh COVID 19 Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp