Centre to dispatch nine lakh more vaccines in next 72 hours as COVID situation remains grim in India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which will receive over 9 lakh additional doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to states and UTs free of cost.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses, the ministry said.

"More than 1 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,04,30,063) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces."

"Furthermore, more than 9 lakh (9,24,910) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

Vaccination forms an integral component of the five point strategy of the Government of India of containment and management of the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour), the ministry said.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 73.

91 per cent of the 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana are the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 48,401.

It is followed by Karnataka with 47,930 while Kerala reported 35,801 new cases.

India's total COVID-19 active caseload has reached 37,45,237 and now comprises 16.53 per cent of the country's total infections.

A net increase of 8,589 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.89 per cent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09 per cemt," the ministry said.

Besides, 3,754 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 72.86 per cent of the new deaths.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (572).

Karnataka follows with 490 daily deaths.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,86,71,222 with 3,53,818 people recuperating in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states also account for 74.38 per cent of the new recoveries.

"Average daily recovery of more than 3.28 lakh cases has been recorded in last 10 days," the ministry said.

The ministry also said that 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants, 4,668 ventilators/ Bi PAP/ C PAP and more than 3L Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered or dispatched to states and UTs to augment and supplement their infrastructure.

The Centre is ensuring that the global aid is being expeditiously delivered to states and UTs through fast custom clearances, and use of air and road transport.