Home Nation

Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Look-out notice against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar

Several police teams have been constituted to trace the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and other suspects in the case.

Published: 10th May 2021 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar

Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has issued a look-out notice against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who is allegedly absconding and is wanted in connection with the murder of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium, sources said on Monday.

Several police teams have been constituted to trace the two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and other suspects in the case related to an incident in Delhi in which one person was murdered and many were left injured.

"Several teams have been formed to trace suspects, including Sushil Kumar. We are investigating the role of the wrestler as allegations have been made against him, we sent our team to his house but he was not found," Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police-I, North West District, Delhi had said in a statement.

One double-barrel loaded gun with five live cartridges, two wooden sticks were recovered in one of the five vehicles which were been inspected by the Delhi Police.

All five vehicles and recovered weapons were seized, stated the police statement. The matter is being investigated.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them died during treatment.

However, wrestler Sushil Kumar on May 5 denied the allegation saying that his wrestlers were not involved in the fight that took place inside Chhatrasal Stadium.

Sushil is seen as one of the most successful athletes in the country as he won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and four years earlier, he had taken home a bronze medal in Beijing Olympics. 

