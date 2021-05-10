STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Over 1.8 crore people vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

According to an official statement, 4,36,302 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the vaccine doses in the state till Sunday since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

A woman receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in her car at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A total of 1,80,88,042 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccine doses in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

On Sunday, 1,10,448 beneficiaries received the jabs in the state, it said.

According to an official statement, 4,36,302 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received the vaccine doses in the state till Sunday since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

So far, 11,27,341 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 6,68,901 of them have got their second dose.

Similarly, 15,04,578 frontline workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 6,19,622 got their second dose.

As per the statement, a total of 1,21,00,410 citizens in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and 20,67,190 have got their second dose.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 48,401 new cases of coronavirus and 572 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 51,01,737 and the death toll to 75,849, according to the state health department.

