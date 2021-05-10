STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccination of people aged 18-44 years officially begins in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is the first state to announce that people in the age group of 18-44 years will be administered the vaccine jabs for free.

A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday.

A man receives Covid-19 vaccine. (Representational Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat formally launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years here on Monday and said Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to make the exercise free of cost.

Launching the drive at the Radha Swami Satsang complex on the Haridwar bypass road, Rawat said the third phase of the vaccination drive has begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Fifty lakh youngsters of Uttarakhand are to be inoculated against the pandemic as part of the drive.

Uttarakhand is the first state to announce that people in the age group of 18-44 years will be administered the vaccine jabs for free.

The state government will bear the cost of Rs 400 crore to be incurred in the exercise," he said.

The state government's target is to take the inoculation drive to the Nyay Panchayat level, where vaccination camps should be set up, he said.

The chief minister asked the district magistrates to make separate arrangements for elderly and differently-abled people at every vaccination booth so that they do not face any inconvenience.

He appealed to people not to lower their guard against the disease even after receiving the vaccine shot.

Wearing of masks, social distancing and frequent sanitisation of hands must continue, Rawat said and advised people to avoid crowded places.

