Family in Jharkhand runs for an entire day from village to village to bury Covid victim 

Tired of running from pillar to post, they finally loaded the body on a tractor and parked it outside the block office. 

Published: 10th May 2021 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Family members of Iklasus Lakra with his dead body on a tractor in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

Family members of Iklasus Lakra with his dead body on a tractor in Jharkhand's Gumla district. (Photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: With villagers barring the way, the body of 65-year-old Iklasus Lakra, who succumbed to Covid at Sadar Hospital in Gumla district on Sunday, is awaiting burial for the last 24 hours. 

Lakra's family frantically moved from one village to another to bury him, but they were opposed everywhere by the villagers. They finally decided to bring the dead body to the block office in Bishunpur and have requested the local administration to intervene in the matter. 

After Lakra's death at 12 noon on Sunday, his body was first taken to Mundar Dam, which had been set aside for the burial of Covid victims. However, the villagers stopped the family from burying Lakra there.

The family then took his body to nearby Jehangutwa the same day but faced the locals' ire here too. Hoping to find a burial plot, they next took the body to Baheradhipa but the reaction from villagers there was no different.

Tired of running from pillar to post, they finally loaded the body on a tractor and parked it outside the block office. 

On Monday, the local administration swung into action and took the body two kilometres away to Cheda village where the locals again did not allow them to dispose of it. The officials have now taken the body to Jori, the deceased man's village. 

Lakra's family has alleged that the administration did not come forward to help them when they were wandering from village to village, and only gave PPE kits by way of help instead.

