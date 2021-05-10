STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

Published: 10th May 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is the fastest country globally to administer 17 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

China took 119 days while the US took 115 days for reaching the same landmark.

The vaccination drive in India was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

Subsequently, it was opened for different age groups.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 17 crore.

A total of 17,01,76,603 vaccine doses have been administered through 24,70,799 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 95,47,102 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 64,71,385 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,39,72,612 FLWs who have received the first dose, 77,55,283 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 20,31,854 beneficiaries in the age-group of 18-44 age group who have taken the first dose.

Besidies, 5,51,79,217 and 65,61,851 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,36,74,082 and 1,49,83,217 beneficiaries above 60 years have received the first and second dose.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.79 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

The ministry said 2,46,269 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in a span of 24 hours and cumulatively 20,31,854 across 30 states and UTs so far.

More than 6.8 lakh vaccination doses were administered in a span of 24 hours.

As on Day-114 of the vaccination drive (May 9), 6,89,652 vaccine doses were given.

Across 5,685 sessions, 4,05,325 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,84,327 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine, the ministry said.

Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Vaccination
