Covid-19 patient guide issued by Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals

The guide has been curated with 'multidisciplinary inputs from our internal medicine, pulmonology, and critical care teams,' he said.

Published: 11th May 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

AIG Hospitals chairperson Nageshwar Reddy, its director Dr GV Rao with Cyberabad police chief V C Sajjanar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals on Monday launched a comprehensive Covid-19 patient guide to raise awareness among the public on the different facets of the virus’s second wave.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, especially in its second wave, has wreaked havoc on our country. Lack of medical infrastructure, scarcity of oxygen, misinformation has led to a sense of panic amongst the citizens. We all need to be more aware and if we handle it correctly, don’t self-medicate at home, identify early warning signals,understand the relevance of drugs like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab... Although there is no dearth of information regarding Covid and its management on the Internet, one of the key challenges is also to wade off the series of misinformation flooding social media and the online space. This patient guide aims to achieve this,” Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, chairperson, AIG Hospitals.

According to AIG Hospitals, the hospital has treated over 20,000 Covid patients with a significantly lower mortality rate than the national average.

“It is our prime responsibility to use our experience and evidence-based approach to educate the public at large,” said Dr Reddy.

The guide has been curated with 'multidisciplinary inputs from our internal medicine, pulmonology, and critical care teams,' he said.

“It was imperative on our part to share these protocols with the physicians’ community. The idea is to have a robust and uniform treatment approach that is based on global evidence and backed up by our own experience,” said Dr GV Rao, director, AIG Hospitals. 

