India records 3.29 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,876 fatalities; recoveries outnumber new infections

The active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

Published: 11th May 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Relatives of Covid patient interact with health worker outside the State Government run Covid hospital in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

With 3,56,082 discharges in last 24 hours, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 with 18,50,110 samples being tested on Monday.

The 3,876 new fatalities include 596 from Karnataka, 549 from Maharashtra, 319 from Delhi, 278 from Uttar Pradesh, 232 from Tamil Nadu, 198 from Punjab, 172 from Chhattisgarh, 168 from Uttarakhand, 161 from Haryana, 160 from Rajasthan, 134 from West Bengal, 129 from Jharkhand, 117 from Gujarat.

A total of 2,49,992 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 76,398 from Maharashtra, 19,663 from Delhi, 19,372 from Karnataka, 15,880 from Tamil Nadu, 15,742 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,461 from West Bengal, 10,742 from Chhattisgarh and 10,704 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

