STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Cop who accused Param Bir Singh of corruption claims threat to life

Ghadge, who is posted in Akola, has sent letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and state Director General of Police (DGP) demanding police protection.

Published: 11th May 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police officer Bhimrao Ghadge, who had levelled allegations of corruption against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and other officials, on Monday demanded police protection for him and his family members claiming a threat to life.

Ghadge, who is posted in Akola, has sent letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, and state Director General of Police (DGP) demanding police protection.

"There is a threat to me and my family from the accused persons. I have demanded protection by armed policemen for myself and my family members who live in Kalyan near Mumbai," Ghadge told PTI over phone.

"I am posted here in Akola but my family members are residing in Kalyan. I am worried about them as these people can do anything," he claimed.

The police inspector said he had not received any threatening call or messages.

"But no one will tell you in advance before causing any harm," he added.

An FIR was registered against Param Bir Singh, DCP Parag Manere and 26 other policemen on the complaint of Ghadge at Akola in Vidarbha last month under various sections ranging from criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

The FIR was then transferred to the Thane city police.

In his complaint, Ghadge had made a series of allegations of corruption against Singh and other officers, in the period when the former Mumbai CP was posted with the Thane police.

Ghadge, who was posted in Thane police commissionerate during 2015-2018, had alleged that during his tenure, several officers there under Singh had indulged in various acts of corruption.

He also claimed that Singh had asked him to not charge-sheet certain individuals against whom FIRs had been registered Ghadge had also alleged that after he refused to obey Singh's instructions, five FIRs were registered against him and he was suspended.

Meanwhile, alleged cricket bookie Sonu Jalan has reiterated allegations of extortion against Singh and other police officers.

Addressing reporters, Jalan and his lawyer Abha Singh alleged that apart from Singh, former encounter specialist Pradip Sharma and former Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) officer Rajkumar Kothimire had extorted money from him (Jalan).

Jalan had recently written a letter to Maharashtra Director General of Police alleging that Singh and some other police officials had extorted Rs 3.45 crore from him.

Earlier, businessman Mayuresh Raut had alleged that Kothmire and Sharma harassed him in 2017 at Singh's behest and took away two of his luxury cars.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday recorded statements of Jalan and Raut.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhimrao Ghadge Param Bir Singh Mumbai Police Uddhav Thackrey Dilip Walse Patil
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp