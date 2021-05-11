STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pappu Yadav arrested in Patna for violating COVID-19 lockdown

Yadav said that he had been helping families for the last 1.5 months amid the raging pandemic.

Published: 11th May 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav after he was detained for alleged violation of COVD-19 lockdown rules, in Patna

Jan Adhikar Party President Pappu Yadav after he was detained for alleged violation of COVD-19 lockdown rules, in Patna (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav was arrested in Patna on Tuesday for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

"He has been arrested for violation of lockdown. He was moving around in a vehicle without a permit. Legal action is being taken," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Town, Suresh Prasad.

Meanwhile, Yadav said that he had been helping families for the last 1.5 months amid the raging pandemic.

"They will tell you why have I been arrested. I have helped every family for the last 1.5 months. I was at it despite coming out of an operation," he said.

He added, "The government and (Chief Minister) Nitish babu will know what this is. An arrest doesn't take place for violation of lockdown."

After his arrest, he took to Twitter to hit out at the government saying, "Arrest in the name of lockdown violation. The government has killed itself with an axe on its foot. If people wake up, (Prime Minister) Modi-Nitish, this will hit you heavily."

There are currently 1,05,104 active COVID-19 cases in Bihar, as per the union health ministry. A total of 4,93,189 recoveries and 3,357 deaths have been reported from the state so far.

The state government had imposed a state-wide lockdown from May 4 till May 15 in light of the surge in coronavirus cases. 

Jan Adhikari Party chief Pappu Yadav Covid-19 lockdown violation
