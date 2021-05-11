STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna man, his friends arrested for selling oxygen cylinders in black

Harsh Raj, a native of Motihari, and his friends have been making fast bucks by selling oxygen cylinders at higher prices to infected patients living in Rajiv Nagar area of Patna. 

Published: 11th May 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Cylinder that was sold at a lakh seized by the sleuths of economic offences unit of Bihar

Cylinder that was sold at a lakh seized by the sleuths of economic offence unit of Bihar. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Minting money at a time of this crisis, a man along with nine of his friends has been sent to jail after he sold an oxygen cylinder for Rs 1,10000 to a coronavirus patient.

Harsh Raj, a native of Motihari, and his friends have been making fast bucks by selling oxygen cylinders at higher prices to infected patients living in Rajiv Nagar area of Patna. 

On receiving a tip-off via WhatsApp message that was shared with the additional director general of police of economic offence unit (EOU) of Bihar, a team was formed to nab Harsh and his accomplices.

Speaking to reporters, ADG Nayyar Husnain Khan said that the accused was arrested for black marketing of oxygen cylinders at exorbitant prices. 

Five days back, a US-based NRI shared a message with ADG on WhatsApp stating how a relative of his was forced to shell out Rs 1,10000 while he was isolating at home. "The money was transferred in the name of Harsh Raj in his account in Bank of Baroda," Khan said.

Following this, a team headed by DSP Bhaskar Ranjan and DSP Rajneesh Kumar apprehended the fraudster after laying a trap. They masqueraded as customers who were in urgent need of oxygen cylinders. 

The team swung into action and started a scientific surveillance upon Harsh Raj through his bank details where approximately Rs nine lakh was deposited over a period of six days. 

On interrogation, Harsh confessed to his crimes and led to the arrest of his friends who were helping him run this black market. 

The ADG informed that Harsh and his friends managed to earn close to Rs 12 lakhs in a week's time by selling oxygen cylinders in black-market. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Patna Covid crisis oxygen cylinders black market Economic Offence Unit
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp