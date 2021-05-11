STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Please get vaccinated as COVID mutating rapidly due to availability of large number of hosts: Doctor

Dr Shashi Sudan also urged people to cooperate with health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

Published: 11th May 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Variants of the coronavirus are mutating at a rapid rate due to availability of a large number of hosts and therefore, it becomes necessary for people to get vaccinated and take all precautions, Government Medical College principal Dr Shashi Sudan said on Monday.

The senior doctor also urged people to cooperate with health authorities to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We won't be able to keep up in our fight against COVID-19 without public cooperation," Sudan said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has come as an unprecedented and unforeseen challenge for all, especially the health fraternity.

The prime need is to build trust between the people and the health system, the principal of the Jammu-based institute told reporters here.

On mutation of the coronavirus, Sudan said, "The variants of the deadly virus are mutating at a rapid rate due to availability of a large number of hosts. Only by putting an end to further spread of the infection, we can easily prevent its mutations."

ALSO READ | INTERVIEW | Leaders did not follow policies, failed to keep promises, says Dr Chandrakant Lahariya 

People need to go for vaccination and take precautions, which are the only ways to defeat COVID-19, she added.

"With faith in the system, and self discipline, we shall overcome this pandemic," Sudan said and called upon people to get vaccinated.

With the number of COVID-19 patients increasing, the administration is also ramping up facilities, equipment, infrastructure besides increasing the number of frontline workers, she said.

"Our health workers are working round the clock and we are trying our best to serve the public. GMC (Government Medical College) Jammu being the only tertiary care health centre in the region, the challenge before us is huge," Sudan said.

The GMC's principal said the challenge can only be met when people and health personnel work together.

The Jammu Medical College Hospital has increased the number of critical care beds and is treating more than 700 critical COVID-19 patients, while patients with mild and moderate symptoms are being looked after at COVID health centres and COVID Care centres, she said.

Expressing concern over high positivity rate observed while COVID-19 testing, she said the high rate also underlines the greater need for adopting COVID appropriate behaviour.

"It is high time to take up the challenge and adopt COVID appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing face mask in public, frequently washing hands and maintaining social distance," Sudan said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp