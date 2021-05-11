Sachin Pilot donates one-month salary to Rajasthan CM relief fund to combat COVID-19
Rajasthan recorded 160 fatalities and 16,487 new COVID-19 cases on May 10, taking the death toll to 5,825 and infection tally to 7,73,194, according to an official report.
JAIPUR: Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has donated his one month's salary to the chief minister's relief fund as a contribution for the fight against coronavirus.
Pilot is the Congress MLA from Tonk.
He wrote a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informing him about his contribution.
