STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand has highest COVID-19 fatality rate among Himalayan states with 33 deaths per lakh population: State health dept

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that the major reason for the rise in death rate in the state is that people, who are reaching the hospital after contracting the virus, are critical.

Published: 11th May 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Cremation, Covid death, Kerala

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: With 33 deaths per lakh population, Uttarakhand has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate among the Himalayan states and nationwide it ranks ninth, according to the state health department's data.

In this regard, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that one of the major reasons for the rise in death rate in the state is that people, who are reaching the hospital after contracting the virus, are in critical condition.

"One of the reasons for rise in the death toll is that COVID-19 patients are reaching the hospital in critical condition. People should consult a doctor as soon as they see symptoms. So far, 76 per cent of deaths have been at the hospitals," said the Chief Secretary.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Monday reported 5541 new COVID-19 cases, said the state health bulletin. The state also recorded 168 Covid-related deaths taking the death tally to 3,896 in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand on Sunday was among the 16 states/UTs that had deaths per million population higher than the national average at 315. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand COVID-19 mortality rate Himalayan states Uttarakhand Covid deaths Uttarakhand Covid cases
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp