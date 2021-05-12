Bengal ready to provide land for vaccine manufacturing: Mamata to Modi

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that her government is ready to provide land for any manufacturing or franchisee operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing.

She also requested the PM to identify the global players manufacturing authentic vaccines and speed up import procedures to meet the country’s demand.

In her fifth letter to Modi since she assumed office on May 4, West Bengal CM reiterated her demand for adequate vaccines for the state.

"It may kindly be considered if we could encourage the world players to open up franchise operations in our country. Even the national players could be inspired to go for the franchisee mode for bulk production of vaccines. We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchisee operation for authenticating vaccine manufacturing,’’ she said in her one-page letter to the PM.

Quoting the experts, she pointed out that vaccination is now the real antidote to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Pointing out that the production of vaccine is "extremely" inadequate and against the massive demand, she said, "It seems that the production (and hence, the supply and distribution) of vaccines in the country is extremely inadequate and insignificant in the context of the massive needs of the people at large. About 10 crore people in West Bengal and 140 crore people in the country need vaccination, here and how, but only a microscopic percentage has been covered."

Urging Modi to import vaccines from foreign manufacturers to meet the country’s demand, Mamata said liberal, pro-active and discerning import of vaccines is the paramount need at present.

"Reports indicate that globally there are many manufacturers. With the aid of scientists and experts, it is easy to identify the reputed and authentic manufacturers who have international reputations and credibility, and it is possible for us in the country to speedily import vaccines from those ends. I urge you to embark upon this endeavour without any further delay," she wrote.