Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani asks authorities of coastal districts to stay alert

It has been predicted that the cyclone, if formed, would affect Gujarat's coastal belt of Saurashtra and Kutch region.

Published: 12th May 2021 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: In view of the meteorological department's prediction about formation of a cyclone in the Arabian sea in the next few days, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday held a meeting and asked the officials of coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures, a minister said.

Officials have predicted that the possible cyclonic activity in the east-central Arabian Sea would bring thunderstorms in the coastal region of the state, including Saurashtra and south Gujarat region.

However, there is no immediate warning that the cyclone, if formed, would hit Gujarat.

"In view of the possible cyclonic storm, which would be named as cyclone Tauktae, the chief minister gave necessary instructions to the officials," Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja, told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Therefore, the chief minister has instructed the administration to take all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of people, he said.

"State Revenue Department has also instructed all the district collectors concerned to take necessary measures as per COVID-19 protocols" he added.

The chief minister asked the officials of coastal districts to remain alert in view of the IMD's prediction.

In a release, the IMD has said, "A low pressure area is very likely to form over south-east Arabian Sea around May 14 morning.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually.

" It may intensify into a cyclonic storm over east- central Arabian Sea around May 16 and continue to move north- northwestwards, it said.

Assistant director of Ahmedabad Met Centre, Manorama Mohanty, said, "The possible cyclonic activity in the Arabian Sea would bring light thunderstorm and surface wind gusting up to 30 to 40 kmph at isolated places in coastal districts of Gujarat, including those in Saurashtra and south Gujarat region, for the next two-three days."

