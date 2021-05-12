STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disheartening to hear some states complaining about our vaccine supply intentions: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said the company has already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on May 10.

Published: 12th May 2021 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

18 states have been covered though in smaller shipments, said Bharat Biotech. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: It is quite disheartening to listen to some states complaining about Bharat Biotech's intentions regarding supply of COVID vaccine Covaxin, a top company official said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Bharat Biotech Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said the company has already dispatched Covaxin lots to 18 states on May 10.

"18 states have been covered though in smaller shipments. Quite disheartening to the teams to hear some states complaining about our intentions. 50 of our employees are off work due to covid, yet we continue to work under pandemic lockdowns 24x7 for U," she said in a tweet.

The Hyderabad-based firm is supplying Covaxin to 18 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Assam, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Delhi.

Other states are Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Bharat Biotech has informed the state government that it cannot provide "additional" Covaxin doses to the national capital.

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed, he said.

"The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it cannot provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of concerned government official.

It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine," Sisodia said.

He also said the Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production.

