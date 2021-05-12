STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fighting pandemic priority of new Bengal govt, focus also on job creation, says Minister Firhad Hakim

Hakim said that he would do his best to carry out the responsibilities of the new departments -- Transport and Housing.

Published: 12th May 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Firhad Hakim

West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is the priority of the new government in West Bengal, state minister Firhad Hakim said, maintaining that the focus would also be on creating more jobs, infrastructure and retaining the top spot in the agriculture sector.

Hakim, a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said the new government would work to fulfil the promises made in the interim state Budget ahead of the elections.

"The priority is on handling the COVID situation. Thereafter, the focus will be on creating more employment opportunities and building new infrastructures that were announced by Didi (Banerjee) in her last Budget," Hakim told PTI in an interview.

"One of our priorities will also be retaining the state's top position in the agriculture sector. I think, these are the main challenges," he added.

ALSO READ: Mamata urges PM to waive taxes, duties on medical equipment, drugs

Hakim, who holds the Transport and Housing portfolios in the new government besides heading the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has announced a slew of initiatives in tackling the pandemic over the last few weeks.

Among those are setting up new safe homes and oxygen parlours.

"We are now fighting a big battle against the coronavirus. We have to bring the healthcare system of the state back on track. It was derailed by the frequent visits of the Union ministers and outsiders during the elections," he said.

"We are fighting day in and day out, and I am sure that our government will be in a very comfortable position to handle all the issues," he said.

Hakim, 62, won the elections from the Port seat with a massive margin of 68,302 votes.

"Frankly speaking, I did not expect winning with such a huge margin. I was sure that Didi was coming back to power with the two-third majority but this was beyond my imagination," he said.

Hakim said that he would do his best to carry out the responsibilities of the new departments -- Transport and Housing.

"I am with Mamata Banerjee and she is the pride of my life. I can even die for Didi. I will do my level best to carry out the responsibilities she gave me," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Firhad Hakim West Bengal jobs unemployment
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp