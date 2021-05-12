Fighting pandemic priority of new Bengal govt, focus also on job creation, says Minister Firhad Hakim

By PTI

KOLKATA: Fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is the priority of the new government in West Bengal, state minister Firhad Hakim said, maintaining that the focus would also be on creating more jobs, infrastructure and retaining the top spot in the agriculture sector.

Hakim, a close aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said the new government would work to fulfil the promises made in the interim state Budget ahead of the elections.

"The priority is on handling the COVID situation. Thereafter, the focus will be on creating more employment opportunities and building new infrastructures that were announced by Didi (Banerjee) in her last Budget," Hakim told PTI in an interview.

"One of our priorities will also be retaining the state's top position in the agriculture sector. I think, these are the main challenges," he added.

Hakim, who holds the Transport and Housing portfolios in the new government besides heading the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has announced a slew of initiatives in tackling the pandemic over the last few weeks.

Among those are setting up new safe homes and oxygen parlours.

"We are now fighting a big battle against the coronavirus. We have to bring the healthcare system of the state back on track. It was derailed by the frequent visits of the Union ministers and outsiders during the elections," he said.

"We are fighting day in and day out, and I am sure that our government will be in a very comfortable position to handle all the issues," he said.

Hakim, 62, won the elections from the Port seat with a massive margin of 68,302 votes.

"Frankly speaking, I did not expect winning with such a huge margin. I was sure that Didi was coming back to power with the two-third majority but this was beyond my imagination," he said.

Hakim said that he would do his best to carry out the responsibilities of the new departments -- Transport and Housing.

"I am with Mamata Banerjee and she is the pride of my life. I can even die for Didi. I will do my level best to carry out the responsibilities she gave me," he said.