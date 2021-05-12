STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
How long will Indians bear Centre's cruelty in this pandemic? asks Rahul Gandhi

Published: 12th May 2021 06:17 PM

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked how long will Indians continue to bear the cruelty of the Centre as the basic problems arising out of the COVID-19 crisis are yet to be resolved.

He also alleged that those who are accountable during the pandemic are hiding somewhere.

"Sad news is coming again and again. The basic problems have not yet been resolved. How long will our fellow citizens bear the cruelty of the central government in this pandemic? Those who are accountable are hiding somewhere," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said giving false comfort to the health workers, who have lost their loved ones, is like making fun of them.

"Giving false comfort of positive thinking is making fun of the health workers and their families who have lost their loved ones and are facing oxygen-hospital-drug shortages. 

"Putting one's head in the sand is not positivity, but cheating fellow citizens," he said.

Gandhi also lauded the role of nurses on International Nurses Day and expressed his admiration for their altruistic spirit.

"My wishes to those who are nursing away pain and suffering from this world. We salute your contribution and admire your altruistic spirit. Thank you, Nurses," he said in yet another tweet.

