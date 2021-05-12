STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Journos must be treated as frontline staff for COVID-19 vaccination: Fadnavis

Several media persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the first and second waves of the pandemic, he said.

Published: 12th May 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Journalists

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded that journalists, photographers and camerapersons be included in the frontline workers category to get them inoculated against coronavirus.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader said at least 12 states in the country have recognised journalists and camerapersons as frontline workers and vaccinated them.

"Some 12 states in the country have recognised journalists and camerapersons as frontline workers and given them the vaccine. Unfortunately, the decision is still pending in Maharashtra," Fadnavis said.

ALSO READ: Kerala reporter Vipin Chand dies of Covid; demand grows for declaring journalists as 'frontline workers'

Several media persons have succumbed to COVID-19 in the first and second waves of the pandemic, he said.

"It is our duty to take care of journalists. Once they are recognised as frontline workers, they will get prioritised in the vaccination drive," he said.

Journalists visit hospitals, crematoriums and other places to highlight problems faced by the common man during the pandemic, the leader of opposition said.

"They are involved in sensitising people about COVID- 19 appropriate behaviour, physical distancing and other norms. Many journalists cannot work from home. Hence, there should be no further delay in including them in frontline workers category, so they get vaccinated," he said.

States including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal among others have recognised media persons as frontline workers for the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
journalists frontline worker covid warriors coronavirus Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp