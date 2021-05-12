STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 84 per cent vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP

Sending over 5.50 crore vaccine doses abroad were the compulsion of the two Indian manufacturers as it was part of their commercial and licensing liabilities, Patra said.

Published: 12th May 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

A man looks at a notice stating non-availability of vaccines, outside a vaccination centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

A man looks at a notice stating non-availability of vaccines, outside a vaccination centre in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday of spreading misinformation on India's vaccination programme and said over 84 per cent of the vaccine doses sent abroad were part of the commercial and licensing liabilities of the two Indian manufacturers.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India's aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries.

A safer neighbourhood is good for India too, he added.

More than two lakh doses were given to the UN peace-keeping force, in which over 6,600 Indian soldiers are deployed, Patra said.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the AAP, he said misinformation is being spread that the Narendra Modi government has exported over 6.63 crore vaccine doses abroad, while not using those to inoculate Indians.

Sending over 5.50 crore vaccine doses abroad were the compulsion of the two Indian manufacturers as it was part of their commercial and licensing liabilities, Patra said.

ALSO READ: Government affidavit shows low May stock for 18-44 category

Noting that the intellectual property rights over Covishield, manufactured in the country by the Serum Institute of India (SII), are with Astrazeneca, a foreign firm, he said the SII was obliged to send a part of the vaccines produced by it abroad.

The SII and Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, sent vaccine doses abroad also because of the agreement they had signed to procure raw materials for preparing the jabs, the BJP leader added.

"This misinformation is being spread that Indians were ignored and vaccines were sent abroad. In this global era, no country can exist as an island and there has to be cooperative globalisation," he said.

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking the Centre to share the vaccine formula of the two Indian manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country, Patra said the SII cannot do it because it has only been given the sub-license by Astrazeneca, which has the intellectual property rights over it.

The vaccine indigenously prepared by Bharat Biotech requires a high level of bio-safety, which only a few firms are capable of preparing, and the Centre is holding talks with them, including some public sector undertakings (PSUs), to scale up its production, he added.

All institutions are working day and night to boost vaccine production, Patra said, asking Kejriwal and other AAP leaders not to politicise the issue.

Kejriwal only looks for a formula to keep appearing on television to stay relevant while blaming others, he alleged.

The BJP leader also trashed the Delhi government's claim that it had placed orders for over 1.

34 crore vaccine doses and cited its letters to say that it only talked of "planning to procure" which, he added, is different from placing an order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine export COVID vaccine India coronavirus Vaccine shortage
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp