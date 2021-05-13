After COVID snatches couple, Maharashtra siblings begin fight to achieve goals set by parents

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: For many families devastated by deadly Covid in Maharashtra, the passing away of parents, one after the other, life has come to mean solving a complex question of emotional and financial sustenance.

The answers are brought forth, in some measure, in the recall of bold messages left behind by their parents.

“My father treated us equally. He wanted me to join the Indian Army,” says 21-year-old Akanksha Pardeshi, who is pursuing her graduation in commerce in north Maharashtra.

“He left us so early…and then three days later, our mother too was gone,” says Akanksha, looking for words to describe her tragedy.

Kishor Pardeshi (54), an insurance agent, and his wife Sangita (48) died of Covid on March 21 and March 24 of this year. They are survived by two daughters and one son, all studying.

The eldest Ankansha is a weightlifter and boxer, Disha is in 10th class and Prithviraj in 9th.

Disha and Prithviraj are practising archery at their local village Savada in Jalgaon district, around 430 km from Mumbai.

Jalgaon is one of the worst-hit districts by the second wave of Covid-19.

“Our heart is yet to believe they are gone. We can feel their presence…In the morning we think that they had gone to office and would return by evening. If they don’t return in the evening, then we console each other by pretending that they might have gone to some relative’s place,” says Akanksha.

Living in their house has become a nightmare.

“Our house haunts us. We are just too young to face this kind of wrath of God. Our parents were everything for us,” she says.

Suraj Pardeshi, a relative of Ankansha, says Kishor was a very hardworking person.

“His wife Sangita not only looked after the house but also supported his LIC agency business. They always remained united in every crisis.”

Both took pains to develop good habits in their children.

“The family would get up early, go for a walk and then do yoga. This was their routine. We can’t believe how fit and healthy persons like them could die despite taking all precautions. The entire village mourned their passing,” says Suraj.

He says Kishor was the sole bread earner for the Pardeshi family.

“They do not have anyagriculture land. Future of the children is dark. We are trying to help them, but we have our limits. We are confident their children will pick up the pieces eventually and fulfill their parents’ dream,” Suraj said.

The siblings have shifted to their uncle’s house to keep away from depressing feelings.

“We have to work hard and get out of this crisis. We have to fight back,” says Akansha.