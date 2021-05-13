After retrieving bodies, Bihar asks UP to be vigilant

By Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has said 71 bodies have been taken out from the Ganges in Buxar district and their last rites performed and a net has been placed in the Ganga in Ranighat, bordering UP and Bihar, to stop any similar incident from happening again.

Jha, who is Minister of Water Resources and Information and Public Relations, said in a series of tweets that Bihar government has advised UP administration to be vigilant in the matter.

“The Bihar government is seized of the matter of unfortunate case of floating mortal remains in river Ganga, near Chausa village in Buxar district. The bodies have floated into Bihar from UP. Upon postmortem, our doctors have confirmed that these are 4-5 days’ old bodies,” he said.

Jha said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been pained at both the tragedy as well as harm to the river Ganges. “We’ve advised UP administration to be vigilant; our district administration is keeping vigil too. Advise all to give all respect to those dead, and Maa Ganges,” Jha said.