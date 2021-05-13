'Bengal ready to host COVID vaccine facility': Mamata to PM Modi

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the state was ready to provide land for any manufacturing or franchisee operation for authentic vaccine manufacturing.

She also requested the PM to identify global players manufacturing authentic vaccines and speed up the import procedure to meet the country’s demand.

In her fifth letter to Modi since she assumed office on May 4, Mamata reiterated her demand for adequate vaccines for the state.

“It may kindly be considered if we could encourage the world players to open up franchise operations in our country. Even the national players could be inspired to go for the franchisee mode for bulk production of vaccines. We, in West Bengal, are ready to provide land and support for any manufacturing/franchisee operation for authenticating vaccine manufacturing,’’ she said in her one-page letter to the prime minister.

Quoting experts, she said vaccination is now the real antidote to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Pointing out that production of vaccine is "extremely’’ inadequate against the massive demand, she said, ‘’It seems that the production (and hence, the supply and distribution) of vaccines in the country is extremely inadequate and insignificant in the context of the massive needs. About 10 crore people in West Bengal and 140 crore people in the country need vaccination, here and now, but only a microscopic percentage has been covered.’’

Urging Modi to import vaccines from foreign manufacturers to meet the country’s demand, Mamata said liberal, pro-active and discerning import of vaccines is the paramount need at present.

“Reports indicate that globally there are many manufacturers now. With the aid of scientists and experts, it is easy to identify reputable and authentic manufacturers, and it is possible for us in the country to speedily import vaccines from those ends. I urge you to embark upon this endeavour without any further delay,” she wrote.

The fresh missive comes on a day the leaders of 12 opposition parties to the prime minister seeking a free mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus, and suspending the central vista revamp project and utilise that money in fighting the pandemic.

The state on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike of 20,377 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 10,53,117, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll rose to 12,728 as 135 more people succumbed to the disease, it said, adding that 55 of them died due to comorbidities, where COVID-19 was incidental.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the maximum number of new cases at 4,091, followed by Kolkata at 3,989, Howrah at 1,256, Hooghly at 1,206 and South 24 Parganas at 1,149.

Kolkata accounted for the highest number of fresh fatalities at 44, while 27 COVID deaths were registered in North 24 Parganas.

At least 19,231 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,11,705.

The discharge rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 86.57 per cent.

West Bengal now has 1,28,684 active cases, the bulletin said.

Since Tuesday, at least 69,874 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examination to 1,11,68,943.

Altogether, 1,64,304 people were inoculated in West Bengal during the day and two cases of adverse event following immunisation were reported.

Meanwhile, the health department set up a state-level monitoring committee on supply, delivery and use of medical oxygen to ensure availability of the life-saving gas in COVID hospitals.

(With PTI Inputs)