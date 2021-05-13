STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar reports 74 more COVID deaths, 9,863 new cases

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 were reported from Patna district, eight from West Champaran and six each from Muzaffarpur and Nalanda districts.

Published: 13th May 2021

A health care worker holds a collected sample of Covid-19 test, inside a mobile testing van, amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Amritsar,

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar's COVID-19 death toll went up to 3,503 on Wednesday after 74 people succumbed to the disease, while 9,863 fresh positive cases pushed the tally to 6,22,433, the health department said.

It said that 12,265 recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 5,19,306.

The state currently has 99,623 active cases.

The 9,863 new COVID cases include 506 from Muzaffarpur district, 523 from Nalanda and 487 from Samastipur.

A total of 1,11,740 samples were tested for coronavirus in Bihar during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of such tests to 2,76,33,066, the health department said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the government is upgrading the infrastructure in hospitals by increasing the number of beds, ventilators and other items following the surge in cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

He said that lockdown has been imposed in Bihar from May 5 to 15 and the cooperation of people is needed for the success of the restrictive measure.

"I appeal to all of you to wear masks, keep a distance of two yards, keep hands clean and get a vaccine when the time comes. I am confident that together, we will definitely get rid of this disease," the chief minister said in a voice message.

