Centre should purchase vaccines from international market, says Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain said he raised certain issues during a video conference with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Published: 13th May 2021 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has requested the Centre to purchase vaccines from the international market for the country rather than states doing themselves, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Jain said he raised certain issues during a video conference with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

"Centre should cap prices of vaccine," Jain said at a press conference.

"Companies should not be allowed to earn huge profits during such a crisis." 

The minister said he urged Vardhan that the vaccine formula should be shared with other companies to ramp up production.

"We should not get into global tendering for vaccination. Why should states do separate tenders? It will bring a bad name for the country," he said.

