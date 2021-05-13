Chemical laden tanker catches fire in Maharashtra's Palghar

By PTI

PALGHAR: A tanker carrying chemicals caught fire in Boisar MIDC area in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official said.

The blaze erupted around 1.30 pm when the tanker was parked on an open plot in the industrial estate, the official said.

STP pipes stored by the MIDC in the open ground were also destroyed in the fire, he said, adding that a foul smell emanated in the area following the blaze.

Four fire engines were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after four hours, the official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, he added.