STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID spread in villages: Rajasthan to conduct rapid antigen tests in rural areas

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday that the rapid antigen test will be conducted in community health centres and other hospitals to check the spread of the virus in rural areas.

Published: 13th May 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus mask

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: With the coronavirus infection spreading rapidly in rural areas of Rajasthan, the state government has decided to conduct rapid antigen tests to detect COVID-19 cases at an early stage.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday that the rapid antigen test will be conducted in community health centres and other hospitals to check the spread of the virus in rural areas.

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in rural areas and is a cause of concern for the state government, he said, adding the decision to conduct rapid antigen tests was taken after taking into account the situation in rural areas.

"The report of the antigen test is received within half an hour. Those who are found positive will be isolated and treatment will be started while RTPCR test will be conducted for those who are negative in antigen test but have symptoms," Sharma said.

"This mechanism will help the government in early detection of virus spread in rural areas," he said.

The minister also said that the Rajasthan government has repeatedly requested the central government to allocate more oxygen to the state and from points which are near to the state.

"The Centre has allotted us oxygen from places which are far from the state. This takes longer time in transportation. Therefore, we have requested the Centre to allocate oxygen from nearby places," he said, adding there is a shortage of 300 MT oxygen.

He said the state government has also directed private hospitals in the state with 60 or more beds to set up oxygen generation plant and centralised oxygen pipeline for 24x7 oxygen supply on 50 percent beds.

"Also, looking at the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus, the chief minister has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements in all mother and child hospitals. Since the third wave is likely to affect children, all necessary arrangements like centralised oxygen pipeline etc. will be made," he said.

Apart from it, the state government has also started work on developing a genome sequencing facility at the SMS Medical College in Jaipur.

He said that the state government had forwarded samples for genome sequencing and the UK strain of COVID-19 has been found in the samples.

"We had sent samples for genome sequencing. In the samples, UK strain was found," Sharma said.

The state recorded 164 more COVID-19 deaths and 16,384 fresh cases on Wednesday, taking the fatality count to 6,158 and the infection tally to 8,05,658, an official report said.

Jaipur reported a maximum of 58 fatalities, followed by Jodhpur 18, it said.

The remaining deaths were reported from Udaipur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Pratapgarh, Dausa, Bundi, Hanumangarh and Dholpur.

Of the fresh cases, 3,214 infections were recorded in Jaipur, 1,260 in Udaipur and 907 in Jodhpur, among others.

A total of 5,90,390 people have recovered from the infection so far and there are 2,09,110 active cases in the state currently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Rajasthan Lockdown
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp