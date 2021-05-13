STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after Pappu Yadav's arrest, wife and Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan lashes out at Nitish

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, former Madhepura MP and chief of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a 32-year-old case of kidnapping lodged in Madhepura.

Published: 13th May 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:39 AM

Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav

Bihar's Jan Adhikar Party chief and former MP Pappu Yadav (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA:  Angry over the arrest of her husband Pappu Yadav, senior Congress leader and former MP from Bihar’s Supual, Ranjeet Ranjan, took to Twitter to warn Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of repercussions if her husband contracted Covid-19 in prison. 

Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, former Madhepura MP and chief of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a 32-year-old case of kidnapping lodged in Madhepura. 

Taking to twitter, Pappu Yadav’s wife, Ranjeet Ranjan, who is also the AICC secretary and national spokesperson of Congress Party warned: "@Nitish Ji, Pappu ji is corona negative, if he turns positive, if I did not bring you and four other people and an ambulance thieve, involved in this conspiracy, out of the CM residence and stand at a crossroads, then my name is not Ranjeet Ranjan”. 

She also said that Pappu Yadav had undergone a serious surgery a few days ago and he was advised by doctor to rest for three months.

“But putting his life at risk and despite doctors’ advise, he continued serving the people of Bihar amid the Corona crisis,” she told the media.

Accusing the Bihar government of plotting against Pappu Yadav, she said were he to contract the infection, she would bring the conspirators to book.

Pappu’s arrest had triggered a public outrage, with even NDA allies slamming the move.

