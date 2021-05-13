STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elgar Parishad accused Hany Babu suffering from COVID-19, says family

Babu was taken to government-run JJ Hospital here on Wednesday night from prison, the family said in a statement.

Published: 13th May 2021 10:46 PM

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu

Delhi University Professor Hany Babu (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Delhi University assistant professor Hany Babu, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, his family said.

"About 7.30 pm (on Thursday), when Hany's mother arrived at thehospital to meet her son, she was informed by a nurse that Hany has tested COVID Positive. We are yet to receive any official information," it said.

He should be shifted from JJ Hospital to a multi-specialty hospital where he can be treated for COVID-19 as well his eye infection, it added.

Earlier, his family had said that Babu, lodged at Taloja Prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, was suffering from acute eye infection and should get proper treatment.

Babu was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in July 2020.

The Elgar Parishad case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon- Bhima war memorial.

Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

Later, the case was taken over by the NIA.

Several other activists including Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao were arrested in the case.

