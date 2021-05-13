STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt must be held accountable for 'failing' its people: Akhilesh Yadav after bodies found floating in Ganga

According to Ballia residents, at least 52 bodies were seen floating at the Ujiyar, Kulhadia and Bharauli ghats in the Narahi area.

Published: 13th May 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: After a number of bodies were seen floating in the Ganga in the past few days, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said the government must be held accountable for "failing" its people badly.

However, the district authorities did not tell the exact number of bodies found there.

ALSO READ | UP COVID horror: Day after seven bodies found floating in Ganga, corpses found buried in sand in Unnao

"Bodies found floating in the Ganges are not a statistic, they're someone's father, mother, brother and sister.What has transpired shakes you to your core. There has to be accountability from the very government that has failed its people so badly," Yadav said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, he thanked the British Association of Physicians of India Origin (BAPIO) for providing ventilators and oxygen concentrators to India.

"I want to thank the British Association of Physicians of India Origin, (BAPIO) for their donation of 122 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators. It is yet another reminder we are all in this together. Thank you for leading with your hearts BAPIO!", he tweeted.

ALSO WATCH:

TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Bodies in River Ganga COVID 19 in Uttar Pradesh
