Probe ordered over reports of people getting vaccine from 'unauthorised' centre in Assam

The report also claimed that names of those who got the vaccine there have not been registered on the government's Co-WIN platform.

Published: 13th May 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SILCHAR: The Cachar district authorities of Assam on Wednesday ordered an investigation after a media report claimed that people were inoculated against COVID-19 by a section of the health department employees in an unauthorised vaccination centre here.

An estimated 80 people were allegedly vaccinated at the centre on Wednesday without maintaining any record.

The vaccination centre, which is not included in the government-approved list of such facilities, is located on the premises of the Silchar Civil Hospital.

The Cachar district administration has shifted the hospital's vaccination centre to a nearby school a few days back.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Sumit Sattawan said that he has asked Additional Chief Medical and Health officer Dr P K Roy to hold an inquiry into the incident and submit a detailed report.

It is a serious matter and appropriate action will be taken after investigation, Sattawan said.

The alleged incident took place when many states in the country are facing an acute shortage of vaccines.

The state reported 71 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,909, while 5,657 new cases of infections pushed the tally to 3,10,086, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Currently, the state has a total of 40,970 active cases.

The NHM in its bulletin said that 3,880 people recovered from the disease during the day taking the total number of cured people to 2,65,860.

Of the fresh fatalities, 26 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and seven from Kamrup district.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths as they had other ailments too.

The 5,657 new positive cases include 1,456 from Kamrup Metropolitan, 460 from Kamrup and 381 from Dibrugarh.

Assam tested 63,956 samples for COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the total number of such tests to 92,81,466, the bulletin said.

It said that altogether 32,31,673 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state and this includes 7,14,752 second doses.

A total of 38,591 people were inoculated on Wednesday.

