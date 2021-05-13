STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Too early to celebrate decline in India's COVID graph as TPR remains above 21 per cent

On Monday, the country, after a gap of 61 days, recorded for the first time a drop of more than 31,000 cases in the total active numbers. 

Published: 13th May 2021 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers and volunteers in personal protective suits wait to receive patients outside a COVID-19 hospital that was set up at a Sikh Gurdwara in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A fall inactive Covid-19 cases in India for the last two consecutive days after two difficult months have come as a breather for the pandemic-ravaged country.

But a closer look at the numbers reveals that it may be too early to start celebrating. Country’s Covid-19 test positivity rate, a crucial indicator to assess the pandemic progression, shows only a marginal drop of less than 1% over the past seven days, as compared to the previous week.

On Monday, the country, after a gap of 61 days, recorded for the first time a drop of more than 31,000 cases in the total active numbers. 

This fall also continued on Tuesday and went further down by 11,122 over the last 24 hours settling at 3,70,4099 on Wednesday morning.

The hope that the raging viral disease is slowing down was also propagated by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday which announced that 18 states have started to show either decline or plateauing of fresh infections.

Experts, however, warned that there is a need to remain cautious despite the disease graphs showing a positive sign on paper.

“There are three reasons for this,” said epidemiologist Jammi N Rao.

“First, it is unlikely that case numbers would start to fall so soon after a lockdown and that assumes a very widespread and near-total lockdown, and we know that India has had at best a series of partial lockdowns.”

The second reason for caution in interpreting the drop in numbers as “the beginning of the end” is that the test positivity rate is not coming down, he stressed.

“Thirdly, we may be missing cases altogether in semi-rural and rural areas,” Rao added.

What Rao suspects is confirmed by statistics which shows that between April 28-May 4, the weekly test positivity rate was a whopping 21.96% which fell by just 0.95% to settle at 21.01% between May 5-11.

This is, however, the only week, since the last 6 weeks when the weekly TPR has shown even a slight fall.

But say those watching the numbers closely, this figure has to be watched carefully over the next few weeks before a ray of hope can be anticipated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown India Coronavirus Active Cases
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp