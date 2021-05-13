Urban skew in hospital bed availability in India, villages neglected, says study

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A research paper on health infrastructure has disclosed that 69% of hospital beds are concentrated in urban India.

The report titled State of Healthcare in India - Indian cities through the lens of healthcare ranks health infrastructure in the country’s most urbanised eight cities — Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai (MMR) and Pune. Pune is the most equipped city in India, offering 3.5 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Report is prepared by the Elara Technologies-owned online realty firm.

The top-ranked city Pune also scored significantly high on parameters such as ease of living, water quality and also performance and sustainable initiatives taken by its local government.

These rankings are benchmarked against parameters such as number of hospital beds, air quality, water quality, sanitation, liveability index, etc.

“India, which is the third-largest economy in Asia, needs to significantly increase its spending on healthcare. This has been made eminently clear as the country is currently struggling to keep its people safe from the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As the second most populous country in the world, India has to focus on building quality infrastructure and economically develop in such a way that its overall infrastructure is preventive against health risks. Here, one is also forced to acknowledge how crucial quality housing is, in reducing health risks,” said Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com.

The report that provides a perspective on nations’ preparedness in terms of providing health services to its people, also states that India is among the countries with the least public health spending and high out-of-pocket expenditure.

According to the report, India spent only 3.5% of its GDP on healthcare in 2018, as compared to developed countries like the US, the UK, Japan, Germany, and Canada which spent nearly 10-18% of their GDP on healthcare.

This spending includes both the public healthcare spending and out-of-pocket expenses. It is a matter of concern that despite an impressive economic growth and healthcare initiatives, India underperforms compared to other countries, the report said.

Pune tops the list

A research by Singapore-based Elara Technologies-owned online realty firm also found India’s paltry spending on health was aiding disparity.

THE REPORT

Titled: State of Healthcare in India-Indian cities through the lens of healthcare .

SAMPLE

Ranks health infrastructure in most urbanised eight cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

BED STORY

69% In urban areas.

3.2 Beds per 1,000 in Ahmedabad Delhi-NCR lowest on the list.

FINDINGS