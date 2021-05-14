BRICS agrees to devise framework for social security agreement

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first meeting of BRICS Employment Working Group (EWG) was held virtually from May 11-12, during which, member-countries agreed to formulate a framework on Social Security Agreement.

“Social Security Agreement would help the international workers to port their benefit to their home countries thereby preventing loss of their hard-earned money. Further they will be exempted from contributing both in home as well as host countries,” the labour ministry said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra. Besides representatives from four other member-states (Russia, Brazil, China and South Africa), representatives from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Social Security Agency (ISSA) also took part in the virtual meet.

Discussions during the two-day event focused on promoting Social Security Agreements amongst BRICS nations, formalisation of labour markets, participation of women in labour force and gig workers.

According to the ministry, member nations discussed various initiatives taken by them towards the formalisation of jobs and how Covid-19 has enhanced informalisation of risk.

“On the participation of women in the labour force, the member countries resolved to promote their participation in remunerative, productive and decent work and to extend social security cover to the women workers engaged in informal sector.”

“Impact of Covid-19 on the participation of women in labour force was also discussed,” the statement added.