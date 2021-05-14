STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi riots: Court denies bail to accused claiming to be suffering from schizophrenia

The court said it cannot lose sight of the fact that Salman is an accused in the three heinous cases of riots-cum-murder and the allegations against the applicant are quite serious.

Published: 14th May 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi Court has refused to grant interim bail to a riot accused claiming to be suffering from ‘paranoid schizophrenia’, saying that the possibility that he is pretending to be suffering from a mental disorder to come out of the jail cannot be ruled out.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav was hearing the application filed by Mohd Salman seeking interim bail on the ground that he has been suffering from paranoid schizophrenia which requires great care and needs to be admitted to a higher medical centre for further evaluation.

The judge dismissed the application and stated, “The possibility cannot be ruled out that the applicant has been making conscious and persistent efforts to somehow come out of the jail by pretending to be suffering from mental disorder.” The court said it cannot lose sight of the fact that Salman is an accused in the three heinous cases of riots-cum-murder and the allegations against the applicant are quite serious.

As per the medical report submitted by the Jail Superintendent on May 5, the accused was within normal limits, stable and being regularly sent to Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS).  “It is relevant to note that the applicant would not have got such attention and treatment had he not been in jail,” the Judge said. The 27-year-old Salman is lodged in Mandoli jail since last one year in connection with the murder of three persons during the riots in northeast Delhi. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Court Delhi anti CAA riots Delhi communal riots
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp