EC sets up panel to study lessons, experiences and shortcomings of recent polls

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has decided to set up a core committee, headed by its secretary general, to identify the lessons, experiences and shortcomings from the five states and a UT, which went to polls recently.

The committee is tasked with identifying the measures to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework that will enable the ECI to more effectively ensure compliance of its guidelines or directions, including on Covid.

It will also identify the shortcomings or gaps in ECI’s regulatory regime, if any and the gaps in implementation and enforcement at the level of CEOs/district officials.

Besides, it will also identify the steps that need to be taken to ensure discharge of responsibility, like enforcement of Covid protocol by the agencies mandated under respective regulatory regime to do so irrespective of and in addition to the ECI guidelines.

The Election Commission said the recommendations of the core committee will help it chalk out the way forward in holding the polls in future.

Moreover, it will also look into measures to further strengthen the expenditure management regulation for inducement-free election