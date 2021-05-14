Raipur diary

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

Govt distributes masks, gloves to Covid warriors

Mitanin, a group of community health workers, that has been active in the fight against Covid-19 in rural areas of Chhattisgarh, has been given face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, gum boots and caps at the behest of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel to ensure their safety. An event was held in the state’s Bemetra district, where Collector Shiv Anant Tayal distributed the items to Mitanins. “There is a greater need to keep safe the health workers who protect the people. They play vital roles in alleviating the sufferings and saving lives,” Tayal said. Bemetra district has done remarkably well in limiting the new Covid cases and fatalities.

State govt launches app to help 18+ register for jab

Chhattisgarh government has launched ‘CG-Teeka’, a vaccination app, for people in the 18 to 44 age-group to help them register for vaccination and avoid long queues at the designated vaccine centres. The new app is likely to bring a much-needed relief to the intended beneficiaries. The app’s web portal offers a quick and convenient registration, even for those who don’t have a cellphone or internet facility. They can get it done via the help desk set up at panchayats, urban bodies and municipal corporations. People have to upload their personal details on http://cgteeka.cgstate.gov.in/user-registration. The state authorities said there are four categories that cover the 18-plus segment—Antodaya, BPL, APL and frontline workers for vaccination.

Municipal Corporation comes to the aid of needy

Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) is reaching out to the poor to help meet their food requirements amid a raging pandemic. More than 100 packets are being distributed in each of the 70 wards of the RMC every day to those who do not have ration cards. The ongoing lockdown in the state capital has mostly affected the poor and the marginalised sections of the society. “During the present challenging situation several underprivileged and daily-wage earners are facing hardships. Our team will ensure that the ration packets reach them,” said Aijaz Dhebhar, RMC Mayor.

Balco embraces smart technologies to protect staff amid Covid

Amid the pandemic, the nation’s iconic aluminium producer Balco has deployed a smart combination of high-end technology and indigenous innovations to ensure the health and safety of its employees. Balco has integrated smart automation into its plant operations that has reduced the need for manual interventions. It has set up end-to-end digital dashboards for real-time data and trend monitoring of the power plant operations, leading to the digitalisation of the entire process.

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com