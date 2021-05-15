1.9 cr vaccine doses to be supplied by Centre for next two weeks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said that it will supply states with 1.92 crore doses of Covid-19

vaccines between May 16 and 31, which includes 162.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 29.49 lakh doses of Covaxin. The state-wise allocations, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, have been made based on the consumption pattern and beneficiary load for the second doses.

The Union government has asked the states to use 70 per cent of their quota to vaccinate the beneficiaries of second dose while 30 per cent can be used for the first-time beneficiaries. Also, the supplies being shared by the Centre with the states can only be used for immunising the priority groups and not those in the 18-44 year age group.

The health ministry said the delivery schedule for upcoming allocation is being shared with the states in advance, adding that the states have been requested to direct the officials to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise wastage.

The basic objective behind informing the states in advance about the quantum of vaccines allocated from the central quota, as per the ministry, is to ensure that they prepare effective plans for judicious and optimum utilisation of the vaccine doses, meant for 45-plus age group and healthcare and frontline workers.

Between May 1 and 15, the Centre has made 1.7 crore vaccine doses available to states while over 4.39 crore vaccine doses were available for direct procurement by states and private hospitals during this month.The total vaccine doses to be available this month are about 8 crore. So far, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 17.93 crore till Friday morning.