At least five killed as building slabs collapse in Maharashtra's Thane district

A slab on the fourth floor came crashing down on other slabs, trapping people in the process, he said.

Published: 15th May 2021 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

THANE: Five persons including three women were killed after slabs of an illegal residential building in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra collapsed on Saturday, officials said.

Eleven others were rescued.

The body of Sandhya Dodwal, 45, was recovered from the debris late at night, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the regional disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident took place at ground-plus-four-storey "Manorama" building located in camp no 1 around 1.40 pm.

A slab on the fourth floor came crashing down on other slabs which all landed on the ground floor, trapping people in the process, Kadam said.

A team of NDRF personnel joined in the rescue operations.

Local firemen rushed to the scene and rescued 11 residents who were taken to a local hospital.

The deceased were identified as Monty Milind Parshe (12), Aishwaraya Harish Dodwal (23), Harish Dodwal (40), Savitri Parshe (60) and Sandhya Dodwal (45).

Ulhasnagar Corporation PRO Yuvraj Badhane said the building was an illegal structure constructed in 1994.

It had nine tenements and seven shops on the ground floor.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Kalyan MP Srikant Shinde said kin of the deceased will be paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each.

