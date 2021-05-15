STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Depression over Arabian Sea intensifies into Cyclone Tauktae, to cross Gujarat coast around May 18: IMD

Both the Centre and states have been gearing up to deal with the cyclone that has been building up over the Arabian Sea for days now.

A house demolished during sea erosion at Poothura near Chirayinkeezhu triggered by Cyclone Tauktae in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The deep depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae and is likely to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around May 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It said Tauktae will be a very severe cyclonic storm from May 16-18.

In a bulletin released at 1:45 PM, the IMD said, "It (Tauktae) is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next six hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Naliya around 18th May afternoon/evening."

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting to review preparations to deal with the impending Cyclone Tauktae, according to government sources.

The National Disaster Response Force has increased from 53 to 100 the number of teams earmarked to undertake relief and rescue measures in the aftermath of the cyclone.

The Central Water Commission has also issued a moderate to high risk alert over watersheds in central and northern parts of Kerala, adjoining south coastal and south interior Karnataka.

The government machinery in Goa has put in place necessary measures to tackle the situation in view of the warning about Cyclone Tauktae.

According to the IMD, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 15 and 16.

The Goa Fire and Emergency Services said it has kept its personnel ready to tackle the situation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

