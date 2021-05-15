Financial Express Managing Editor Sunil Jain passes away at 58 due to post COVID complications

By Online Desk

Sunil Jain, Managing Editor of Financial Express, passed away on Saturday owing to post-covid complications. He was 58.

Jain's sister Sandhya took to Twitter to confirm the news of her brother's demise.

"We lost my brother Sunil Jain this evening to Covid+its complications. Doctors+staff at AIIMS battled heroically, but the demon was too powerful. May Tirthankaras guide his onward journey; deep gratitude to all who stood by us in these darkest days...," Sandhya wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed grief on his passing.

"You left us too soon, Sunil Jain. I will miss reading your columns and hearing your frank as well as insightful views on diverse matters. You leave behind an inspiring range of work. Journalism is poorer today, with your sad demise. Condolences to family and friends. Om Shanti," the PM tweeted.

Jain began his journalistic career as a reporter with India Today magazine in 1991 and then went on to become its Business Editor. He then moved on to covering economy and business-related stories for the Indian Express for six years.

Post his stint at Business Standard, he returned as the Assistant Editor of the Financial Express.