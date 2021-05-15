ICMR advises on how to fight Mucormycosis or Black Fungus
While doctors have warned on indiscriminate use of steroids during early treatment of COVID, the ICMR has released an evidence-based advisory to screen, diagnose and manage Mucormycosis.
Several states, including Karnataka, are seeeing a rise in the number of cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, especially among COVID-19 recovered patients. The infection is being seen generally two weeks post-COVID recovery.
WHAT IS MUCORMYCOSIS?
It is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens
SYMPTOMS
Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose
Fever, Headache, Coughing
Shortness of breath
Bloody vomits
Altered mental status
WHEN TO SUSPECT
Sinusitis-nasal blockade or congestion
Nasal discharge (blackish/bloody)
Local pain on the cheek bone
One sided facial pain, numbness or swelling
Toothache
Blurred or double vision with pain
Chest pain, worsening of respiratory symptoms
WHO ARE AT RISK
Those with uncontrolled diabetes mellitus
Immunosuppression by steroids
Prolonged ICU stay
Comorbidities-post transplant/malignancy
WHAT TO DO
Control hyperglycemia
Monitor blood glucose level post covid-19 discharge
Use steroid judiciously-correct timing, dose and duration
Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy
Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously
DONT'S
Do not miss warning signs and symptoms
Do not consider all cases with blocked nose as this
Do not hesitate to seek aggressive interventions
-
Tests like KOH staining, microscopy, culture, MALDITOF can be done to detect fungal etiology
Don’t lose crucial time by hesitating to initiate treatment