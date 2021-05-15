ICMR advises on how to fight Mucormycosis or Black Fungus

By Express News Service

Several states, including Karnataka, are seeeing a rise in the number of cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, especially among COVID-19 recovered patients. The infection is being seen generally two weeks post-COVID recovery.

While doctors have warned on indiscriminate use of steroids during early treatment of COVID, the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) has released an evidence-based advisory to screen, diagnose and manage Mucormycosis.

WHAT IS MUCORMYCOSIS?

It is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens

SYMPTOMS

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever, Headache, Coughing

Shortness of breath

Bloody vomits

Altered mental status

WHEN TO SUSPECT

Sinusitis-nasal blockade or congestion

Nasal discharge (blackish/bloody)

Local pain on the cheek bone

One sided facial pain, numbness or swelling

Toothache

Blurred or double vision with pain

Chest pain, worsening of respiratory symptoms

WHO ARE AT RISK

Those with uncontrolled diabetes mellitus

Immunosuppression by steroids

Prolonged ICU stay

Comorbidities-post transplant/malignancy

WHAT TO DO

Control hyperglycemia

Monitor blood glucose level post covid-19 discharge

Use steroid judiciously-correct timing, dose and duration

Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

DONT'S