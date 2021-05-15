STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICMR advises on how to fight Mucormycosis or Black Fungus

While doctors have warned on indiscriminate use of steroids during early treatment of COVID, the ICMR has released an evidence-based advisory to screen, diagnose and manage Mucormycosis.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:05 AM

According to doctors, Mucormycosis is mostly found among COVID-19 patients who have diabetes.

According to doctors, Mucormycosis is mostly found among COVID-19 patients who have diabetes. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Several states, including Karnataka, are seeeing a rise in the number of cases of Mucormycosis or Black Fungus, especially among COVID-19 recovered patients. The infection is being seen generally two weeks post-COVID recovery.

While doctors have warned on indiscriminate use of steroids during early treatment of COVID, the Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) has released an evidence-based advisory to screen, diagnose and manage Mucormycosis.

WHAT IS MUCORMYCOSIS? 

It is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens

SYMPTOMS

  • Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

  • Fever, Headache, Coughing 

  • Shortness of breath

  • Bloody vomits

  • Altered mental status

WHEN TO SUSPECT

  • Sinusitis-nasal blockade or congestion

  • Nasal discharge (blackish/bloody)

  • Local pain on the cheek bone

  • One sided facial pain, numbness or swelling

  • Toothache

  • Blurred or double vision with pain

  • Chest pain, worsening of respiratory symptoms

WHO ARE AT RISK 

  • Those with uncontrolled diabetes mellitus

  • Immunosuppression by steroids

  • Prolonged ICU stay

  • Comorbidities-post transplant/malignancy

WHAT TO DO

  • Control hyperglycemia

  • Monitor blood glucose level post covid-19 discharge 

  • Use steroid judiciously-correct timing, dose and duration 

  • Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

  • Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

DONT'S

  • Do not miss warning signs and symptoms

  • Do not consider all cases with blocked nose as this

  • Do not hesitate to seek aggressive interventions

  • Tests like KOH staining, microscopy, culture, MALDITOF can be done to detect fungal etiology

  • Don’t lose crucial time by hesitating to initiate treatment

