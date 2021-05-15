STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar accuses Centre of 'destabilizing' youth movement

DKS blamed Centre over the Delhi police questioning Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas B V, who is in the forefront of coordinating COVID-19 relief.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

D K Shivakumar

By PTI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Saturday accused the Centre of 'destabilising' the youth movement, as he blamed it over the Delhi police questioning Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Srinivas B V, who is in the forefront of coordinating COVID-19 relief.

"Delhi police and the central government should know that Srinivas is one of the giants in the youth movement. Without any political power his contribution and service to the nation is lauded by the entire country and the world media," Shivakumar said.

In a video statement, he said, we are proud of Srinivas, especially as he belongs to Karnataka, and that he knows him personally.

"He (Srinivas) is a big asset to the nation, not only to the Congress party. I condemn the attitude of the central government, they are trying to destabilize the youth movement.

Youth have to stand by him, he is not involved in political work, but is working for humanity," he added.

Srinivas on Friday had said the Delhi Police's Crime Branch questioned him about the assistance being provided by him to people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Delhi Police has said the questioning has been done following a Delhi High Court order.

The high court had directed the police to conduct an inquiry into politicians involved in distribution of COVID-19 medicines and other items, and take steps for lodging of FIR in case of offence.

Pledging the support of the Karnataka Congress to Srinivas, the KPCC President said, we stand by him and support him in the commendable and hard work he is doing.

"We will stand by you Srinivas, dont worry, let us face. Jail, bail, statement all is part of our life." he added.

An alumnus of National College in Basavanagudi, Srinivas hails from Shivamogga.

He represented Karnataka in under-16 and under-19 cricket.

