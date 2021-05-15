STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Max Hospital in Dehradun reports another black fungus infection case

There have been three cases of post-COVID black fungus infection at the hospital.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus

By PTI

DEHRADUN:  An elderly man who had recovered from the novel coronavirus infection was detected with the deadly black fungus infection or mucormycosis at Max Hospital here.

Doctors had to remove the infected eye of the 60-year-old patient earlier this week, hospital authorities said on Saturday.

He had recovered from COVID-19 late last month, they said.

There have been three cases of post-COVID black fungus infection at the hospital.

The first two cases were reported in January and February this year.

All three patients had to undergo surgeries, they said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of the hospital Rahul Prasad said people with diabetes and weak immunity are vulnerable to the infection which first affects the eyes and can be fatal if it spreads to other parts of the body.

COVID-19 patients who have co-morbidities like diabetes need to be very careful even after recovery to keep mucormycosis at bay, Prasad said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black fungus infection mucormycosis
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
The SARS-CoV-2 virus as a wily wizard
People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
The 96-year-old Pushpa Sharma poses with family at her Shahdara residence in New Delhi | PTI
Delhi: 96-year-old woman beats corona, kin credit her ‘willpower’ to live

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Advancing waves bring down two houses on Moosodi beach in Mangalpady. Coastal erosion may claim seven more houses if the cyclone does not abate, say residents. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Houses in Kasaragod devoured by sea: Not just Cyclone Tauktae, residents blame harbour too
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp