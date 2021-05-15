Ranchi diary

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid a surge in Covid cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday decided to deploy mobile vans to collect Covid-19 samples from people.

Published: 15th May 2021

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Mobile vans to collect samples for Covid testing 
Amid a surge in Covid cases, the Jharkhand government on Tuesday decided to deploy mobile vans to collect Covid-19 samples from people. As of now, the facility is available only in the Ranchi district. In the next couple of days, the service will be launched in other districts. As per the decision taken, the mobile vans staffed by healthcare professionals will visit residential areas. If a minimum of 50 people in a locality want to have Covid-19 tests done, the van will reach the area. “The testing van will be equipped with a rapid antigen test,” an official said.

Pvt hosps in Jharkhand told to have own oxygen plants
Private hospitals in Jharkhand will now have to ensure that they have their own oxygen plants. A letter has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) to all Deputy Commissioners in the state, directing them to ensure that medical oxygen plants are set up in all private hospitals with at least 50 beds in their jurisdiction. In case of a shortage in oxygen supply, the hospital administration will be held responsible, the letter said. The letter also stated that many private hospitals have circular arrangements for using and refilling oxygen cylinders, which is not an ideal strategy in long run. Moreover, in case of any contingency on the supply-side due to a technical fault or other issues, this may lead to a disaster for which the hospital administration will be liable and responsible, it stated.

Central Coalfields Limited posts record production  
The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) has registered an unprecedented growth of 113 per cent in coal production in April 2021 compared to April 2020. The production went up from 2.28 million tons in April 2020 to 4.84 million tons in April 2021. Similarly, there has also been a significant jump of 122% in coal offtake--the amount of coal supplied from the coal pitheads—in April 2021 compared to the corresponding period last year. Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of CCL, PM Prasad has constantly been monitoring the mining activities through virtual meetings with the Area General Managers. 

Govt directs officials to ensure safety of orphans
Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed all district administration officials to ensure that children, who lost their parents to the coronavirus, are getting proper care. The direction has been given considering the possibility that such children may face exploitation or get picked up by child-traffickers. The ‘Child Care Helpline’, numbers issued by respective district administrations, will be monitored by the District Welfare Officers, which has a dedicated team to look into such cases. Anyone, who knows about such children, have been urged to report their details to the helpline number. 

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

